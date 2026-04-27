Date Taken: 03.03.2026 Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:25 Photo ID: 9663576 VIRIN: 260306-N-VX206-1008 Resolution: 743x790 Size: 148.39 KB Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US

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This work, A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series [Image 4 of 4], by Frank Kaminski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.