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    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series [Image 3 of 4]

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    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Frank Kaminski 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    A mascot made from inert mine components stands outside a building at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Hawthorne Operating Site. The site, located in Hawthorne, Nevada, marks its 50th anniversary this November. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:25
    Photo ID: 9663576
    VIRIN: 260306-N-VX206-1008
    Resolution: 743x790
    Size: 148.39 KB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series [Image 4 of 4], by Frank Kaminski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series
    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series
    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series
    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series

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    Hawthorne Army Ammunition Depot

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