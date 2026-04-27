A mascot made from inert mine components stands outside a building at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Hawthorne Operating Site. The site, located in Hawthorne, Nevada, marks its 50th anniversary this November. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9663560
|VIRIN:
|260209-O-VX206-9444
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series [Image 4 of 4], by Frank Kaminski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series
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