Date Taken: 02.09.2026 Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:25 Photo ID: 9663560 VIRIN: 260209-O-VX206-9444 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.81 MB Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US

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This work, A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series [Image 4 of 4], by Frank Kaminski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.