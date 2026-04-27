The 163d Host a Family Day Event

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Airmen of the 163d Attack Wing and their families ride a trackless train at the unit’s family day event, March Air Reserve Base, May 2, 2026. This event allows Airmen to bring family and friends onto the base for camaraderie, food, entertainment, and fun. Multiple internal and external organizations sponsored the event, which included a resource fair, toys, raffle prizes, and more. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)