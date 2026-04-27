The 163d Host a Family Day Event

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lady Milla, 163d Civil Engineer Squadron, California Air National Guard, volunteers as a DJ during the 163d Attack Wings’ family day event, March Air Reserve Base, May 2, 2026. This event allows Airmen to bring family and friends onto the base for camaraderie, food, entertainment, and fun. Multiple internal and external organizations sponsored the event, which included a resource fair, toys, raffle prizes, and more. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)