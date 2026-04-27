The 163d Host a Family Day Event

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Liko, 163d Medical Group, California Air National Guard, participates in the 163d Attack Wings’ family day events, March Air Reserve Base, May 2, 2026. This event allows Airmen to bring family and friends onto the base for camaraderie, food, entertainment, and fun. Multiple internal and external organizations sponsored the event, which included a resource fair, toys, raffle prizes, and more. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)