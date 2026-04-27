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    The 163d Host a Family Day Event [Image 1 of 5]

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    The 163d Host a Family Day Event

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Liko, 163d Medical Group, California Air National Guard, participates in the 163d Attack Wings’ family day events, March Air Reserve Base, May 2, 2026. This event allows Airmen to bring family and friends onto the base for camaraderie, food, entertainment, and fun. Multiple internal and external organizations sponsored the event, which included a resource fair, toys, raffle prizes, and more. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:23
    Photo ID: 9663567
    VIRIN: 260502-Z-RZ465-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.54 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 163d Host a Family Day Event [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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