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    The 163d Host a Family Day Event [Image 3 of 5]

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    The 163d Host a Family Day Event

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Moreno, Chief Master Sgt. Joan Nguyen, and Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Barrera, California Air National Guard, volunteer serving food to Airmen and their families during the 163d Attack Wings’ family day event, March Air Reserve Base, May 2, 2026. This event allows Airmen to bring family and friends onto the base for camaraderie, food, entertainment, and fun. Multiple internal and external organizations sponsored the event, which included a resource fair, toys, raffle prizes, and more. Moreno is assigned to the 163d Mission Support Group, Nguyen is the 163d Mission Support Group Chief, and Barrera is the 163d Maintenance Group Chief. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:23
    Photo ID: 9663575
    VIRIN: 260502-Z-RZ465-1040
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.05 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 163d Host a Family Day Event [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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