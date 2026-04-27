Ellsworth bids farewell to DLA Aviation

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Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Outgoing Commander U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth delivers his remarks during the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Relinquishment of Command ceremony held Jun 12, on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, honoring him as he relinquished his role as Aviation Commander. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)