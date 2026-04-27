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    Ellsworth bids farewell to DLA Aviation [Image 3 of 3]

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    Ellsworth bids farewell to DLA Aviation

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch      

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Outgoing Commander U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth delivers his remarks during the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Relinquishment of Command ceremony held Jun 12, on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, honoring him as he relinquished his role as Aviation Commander. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 12:45
    Photo ID: 9663206
    VIRIN: 250612-D-UO290-2729
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 567.77 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ellsworth bids farewell to DLA Aviation [Image 3 of 3], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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