Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Outgoing Commander U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth delivers his remarks during the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Relinquishment of Command ceremony held Jun 12, on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, honoring him as he relinquished his role as Aviation Commander. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 12:45
|Photo ID:
|9663206
|VIRIN:
|250612-D-UO290-2729
|Resolution:
|1430x953
|Size:
|567.77 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ellsworth bids farewell to DLA Aviation [Image 3 of 3], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ellsworth bids farewell to DLA Aviation
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