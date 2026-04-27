Ellsworth bids farewell to DLA Aviation

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Defense Logistics Agency Director U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly salutes DLA Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Pilch | Defense Logistics Agency Director U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly salutes DLA Aviation Outgoing Commander U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth, as DLA Enlisted Senior Leader U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer who served as guidon bearer stands by during the Aviation Relinquishment of Command ceremony held Jun 12, on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, honoring Ellsworth as he relinquished his role as Commander. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch) see less | View Image Page

Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth relinquished command of Defense Logistics Agency Aviation during a June 12 ceremony at Defense Supply Center Richmond, marking the end of his tenure as Aviation commander.

The ceremony in the Frank B. Lotts Conference Center brought together DLA Director U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, who presided over the event; DLA Senior Enlisted Leader U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer; Aviation Deputy Commander Steven Kinskie, now the acting commander; general and flag officers; Aviation senior leaders and team members; and family and friends.

Simerly opened the ceremony by welcoming attendees and emphasizing Richmond's strategic importance as a hub of military readiness and logistics innovation. He highlighted the critical role of Aviation in the evolving global landscape.

"As the aviation supply chain hub for the Department of Defense, the incredible Aviation team ensures that aircraft across all branches of service remain mission-ready with the parts, equipment, and support needed to operate effectively," Simerly said. "In a rapidly changing world where our adversaries challenge our military in every domain, at all levels of war, your work here is more important now than ever."



Simerly praised Ellsworth's accomplishments as Aviation commander, including procuring the first 3D-printed titanium part for the C-5 Galaxy aircraft, addressing a critical shortage and reducing costs by 20%. He also cited Ellsworth's leadership of a Raw Stock Rapid Improvement event at DLA Aviation at Oklahoma City to eliminate bottlenecks in the raw material supply chain. Simerly noted Ellsworth launched an initiative to optimize the supply chain, adding 900 new DLA-managed items that represent $64 million over five years, improving fleet readiness and strengthening industry partnerships. He also pointed to Ellsworth exceeding the agency's small business participation rate goal, awarding $313 million in contracts to small businesses and accelerating the Defense Department Mentor Protege Program.



Simerly mentioned the mobilization of DLA Aviation at Cherry Point to address a surge in unfilled orders, closing out over $2.1 million in orders and filling 592 critical requisitions.



Simerly concluded by congratulating the DSCR workforce for being awarded the 2025 Commander in Chief's Award for Installation Excellence.

Following Simerly's remarks Ellsworth took to the podium to reflect on his time as commander, focusing on the importance of collaboration, dedication, and data-driven decision-making.



"It's truly humbling to stand here today, reflecting on this past year," Ellsworth said. “When I arrived, we talked about aligning our efforts with the DLA Strategic Plan. Looking back, I'm incredibly proud of the spirit of collaboration and the dedication I've seen in all of you as we've worked towards reaching our goals."

Ellsworth acknowledged some of the issues the team faced during his tenure, praising them for their flexibility and vow to mission success despite encountering any obstacles.



"There were definitely challenges along the way – problems with our supply chains, aging infrastructure, and the constant need to balance resources," he said. "But through it all, I was consistently impressed by your creativity, your resilience, and your unwavering commitment to getting the job done."

Ellsworth thanked the team for their hard work and dedication.



"What I'll remember most is the people – the dedicated professionals who come to work every day with a can-do attitude and a deep sense of purpose," he said. "Your hard work, your expertise, and your commitment to excellence are what make DLA Aviation such a vital organization."

Ellsworth's next assignment will be as Director of Logistics, Engineering & Force Protection at U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Headquarters on Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany.