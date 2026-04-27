U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth delivers his remarks during the Aviation Relinquishment of Command ceremony held Jun 12, on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, honoring him as he relinquishes his role as Commander. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 12:45
|Photo ID:
|9663203
|VIRIN:
|250612-D-UO290-2626
|Resolution:
|1430x953
|Size:
|400.59 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ellsworth bids farewell to DLA Aviation [Image 3 of 3], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ellsworth bids farewell to DLA Aviation
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