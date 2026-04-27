Ellsworth bids farewell to DLA Aviation

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Defense Logistics Agency Director U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly salutes DLA Aviation Outgoing Commander U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth, as DLA Enlisted Senior Leader U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer who served as guidon bearer stands by during the Aviation Relinquishment of Command ceremony held Jun 12, on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia, honoring Ellsworth as he relinquished his role as Commander. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)