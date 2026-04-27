A U.S. Air Force 33rd Fighter Wing F-35A Lightning II departs MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 11, 2026. MacDill’s clear skies and available airspace allows the 33rd Fighter Wing’s student pilots to maximize every opportunity, ensuring they are ready for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:21
|Photo ID:
|9662943
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-RI626-1677
|Resolution:
|4265x2399
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Installation support at MacDill AFB strengthens 33rd Fighter Wing mission readiness [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.