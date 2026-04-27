Installation support at MacDill AFB strengthens 33rd Fighter Wing mission readiness

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryan Dube, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, conducts a pre-flight check on an F-35A Lightning II aircraft on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 11, 2026. Crew chiefs trained avionics, fuels, and weapons airmen on basic flying operations like launch and recovery during the TDY. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monique Stober)