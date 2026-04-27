U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryan Dube, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, conducts a pre-flight check on an F-35A Lightning II aircraft on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 11, 2026. Crew chiefs trained avionics, fuels, and weapons airmen on basic flying operations like launch and recovery during the TDY. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:21
|Photo ID:
|9662905
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-RI626-1007
|Resolution:
|5335x3811
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Installation support at MacDill AFB strengthens 33rd Fighter Wing mission readiness [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.