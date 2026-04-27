Installation support at MacDill AFB strengthens 33rd Fighter Wing mission readiness

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ty Jenkins, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, prepares to marshal F-35A Lightning II aircraft on the flightline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 11, 2026. MacDill’s clear skies and available airspace allows the 33rd Fighter Wing’s student pilots to maximize every opportunity, ensuring they are ready for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monique Stober)