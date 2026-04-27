U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ty Jenkins, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, renders a salute during Operation Buc Wild Weasel at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 11, 2026. Crew chiefs trained avionics, fuels, and weapons airmen on basic flying operations like launch and recovery during the TDY. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:21
|Photo ID:
|9662909
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-RI626-1009
|Resolution:
|5038x3149
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Installation support at MacDill AFB strengthens 33rd Fighter Wing mission readiness [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.