Installation support at MacDill AFB strengthens 33rd Fighter Wing mission readiness

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ty Jenkins, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, renders a salute during Operation Buc Wild Weasel at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 11, 2026. Crew chiefs trained avionics, fuels, and weapons airmen on basic flying operations like launch and recovery during the TDY. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monique Stober)