Brooks promoted to colonel

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Newly promoted Col. Leslie Brooks, director of staff at Joint Force Headquarters —Kentucky, speaks during her promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 17, 2026. Brooks previously served as deputy commander of the 123rd Mission Support Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)