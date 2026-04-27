Brooks promoted to colonel

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Retired Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Wilkinson, former assistant adjutant general for Air in the Kentucky National Guard, speaks during a promotion ceremony for Lt. Col. Leslie Brooks at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 17, 2026. Brooks, who is being promoted to the rank of colonel, is director of staff at Joint Force Headquarters Kentucky. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)