Brooks promoted to colonel

Retired Brig. Gen. Jeffrey L. Wilkinson, former assistant adjutant general for Air in the Kentucky National Guard, speaks during a promotion ceremony for Lt. Col. Leslie Brooks at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 17, 2026. Brooks, who is being promoted to the rank of colonel, is director of staff at Joint Force Headquarters Kentucky. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 11:19
|Photo ID:
|9662934
|VIRIN:
|260417-Z-DI861-1244
|Resolution:
|1335x2000
|Size:
|667.36 KB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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