Brooks promoted to colonel

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Lt. Col. Leslie Brooks, director of staff at Joint Force Headquarters — Kentucky, is promoted to the rank of colonel with assistance from family members at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 17, 2026. Brooks previously served as deputy commander of the 123rd Mission Support Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)