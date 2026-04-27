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    Brooks promoted to colonel [Image 3 of 7]

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    Brooks promoted to colonel

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Leslie Brooks, director of staff at Joint Force Headquarters — Kentucky, is promoted to the rank of colonel with assistance from family members at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., April 17, 2026. Brooks previously served as deputy commander of the 123rd Mission Support Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 11:19
    Photo ID: 9662933
    VIRIN: 260417-Z-DI861-1092
    Resolution: 2000x1335
    Size: 727 KB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Brooks promoted to colonel [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing

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