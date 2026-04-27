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    Aviano strengthens emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners [Image 3 of 7]

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    Aviano strengthens emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 31st Civil Engineering Squadron provides care for a simulated victim during a major accident response exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The MARE is a continued collaboration and integration with local Italian partners to improve synergy across various organizations in the event of an accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 05:01
    Photo ID: 9661948
    VIRIN: 260430-F-ZJ681-1078
    Resolution: 6013x4009
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Aviano strengthens emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aviano strengthens emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners
    Aviano strengthens emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners
    Aviano strengthens emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners
    Aviano strengthens emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners
    Aviano strengthens emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners
    Aviano strengthens emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners
    Aviano strengthens emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners

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    Aviano AB, 31st FW, MARE, Emergency Response

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