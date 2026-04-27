Italian paramedics provide medical care for a simulated victim during a major accident response exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The purpose of the MARE is to test U.S. and Italian air forces cooperation with local Italian emergency response organizations in the event of an accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 05:01
|Photo ID:
|9661949
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-ZJ681-1134
|Resolution:
|8131x5421
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Aviano strengthens emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.