Aviano strengthens emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners

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Italian paramedics provide medical care for a simulated victim during a major accident response exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The MARE is a continued collaboration and integration with local Italian partners to improve synergy across various organizations in the event of an accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)