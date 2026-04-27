Italian paramedics provide medical care for a simulated victim during a major accident response exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The MARE is a continued collaboration and integration with local Italian partners to improve synergy across various organizations in the event of an accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 05:01
|Photo ID:
|9661954
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-ZJ681-1220
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.45 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Aviano strengthens emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.