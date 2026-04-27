Aviano strengthens emergency response capabilities alongside Italian partners

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A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 31st Civil Engineering Squadron searches a smoked-filled room for simulated victims during a major accident response exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The MARE showcased joint coordination and employment of U.S. and Italian air forces with local civilian authorities to ensure collective readiness in the event of an accident on or off-base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)