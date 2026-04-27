(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Physical Therapy Outreach in Chuuk, Micronesia [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Physical Therapy Outreach in Chuuk, Micronesia

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    04.29.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Students are given dental care kits at Chuuk Highschool in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, April 30, 2026. The United States is a Pacific nation; we are linked to Indo-Pacific neighbors through unbreakable bonds of shared history, culture, commerce and values. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 23:42
    Photo ID: 9661498
    VIRIN: 260430-F-JU074-1937
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: FM
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physical Therapy Outreach in Chuuk, Micronesia [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Physical Therapy Outreach in Chuuk, Micronesia
    Physical Therapy Outreach in Chuuk, Micronesia
    Physical Therapy Outreach in Chuuk, Micronesia
    Physical Therapy Outreach in Chuuk, Micronesia
    Physical Therapy Outreach in Chuuk, Micronesia
    Physical Therapy Outreach in Chuuk, Micronesia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    PACAF
    USPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery