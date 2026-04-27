Physical Therapy Outreach in Chuuk, Micronesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students are given dental care kits at Chuuk Highschool in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, April 30, 2026. The United States is a Pacific nation; we are linked to Indo-Pacific neighbors through unbreakable bonds of shared history, culture, commerce and values. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters)