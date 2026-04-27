Students are given dental care kits at Chuuk Highschool in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, April 30, 2026. The United States is a Pacific nation; we are linked to Indo-Pacific neighbors through unbreakable bonds of shared history, culture, commerce and values. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 23:42
|Photo ID:
|9661498
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-JU074-1937
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.1 MB
|Location:
|FM
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Physical Therapy Outreach in Chuuk, Micronesia [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.