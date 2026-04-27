Physical Therapy Outreach in Chuuk, Micronesia

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Samantha Warren, 15th Medical Group physical therapist, stretches with students at Chuuk Highschool in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, April 30, 2026. The FSM government is a valuable partner in bilateral goals of bolstering HA/DR capacity and regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters)