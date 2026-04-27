Physical Therapy Outreach in Chuuk, Micronesia

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Pienta, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapist technician, teaches workouts to students at Chuuk Highschool in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, April 30, 2026. Pacific Angel is about building cooperation with our allies and partners coordinating response to real-world crises in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters)