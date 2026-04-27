Physical Therapy Outreach in Chuuk, Micronesia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Samantha Warren, 15th Medical Group physical therapist, teaches physical fitness to students at Chuuk Highschool in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, April 30, 2026. The United States is a steadfast partner, committed to providing aid and bolstering crisis response capabilities alongside our Indo-Pacific neighbors in exercises like PACIFIC ANGEL 26-3 in Micronesia. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters)