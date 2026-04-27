U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Samantha Warren, 15th Medical Group physical therapist, teaches physical fitness to students at Chuuk Highschool in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia, April 30, 2026. The United States is a steadfast partner, committed to providing aid and bolstering crisis response capabilities alongside our Indo-Pacific neighbors in exercises like PACIFIC ANGEL 26-3 in Micronesia. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 23:42
|Photo ID:
|9661493
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-JU074-1931
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|FM
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Physical Therapy Outreach in Chuuk, Micronesia [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Sidney Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.