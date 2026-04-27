NYNG Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton promotion ceremony

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton poses with his father U.S. Navy retired Petty Officer 1st Class Barry Lefton, his mother Lisa, his sister Shannon, and his brothers Scott, Travis and Aaron, as he is promoted from the rank of colonel to brigadier general during a ceremony at the Division of Military and Naval Affairs, Latham, N.Y., May 1, 2026. The presiding officer was Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York. Lefton, commanding general of the 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard, was joined by family, fellow service members and friends to celebrate this milestone in Lefton’s career. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)