NYNG Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton promotion ceremony

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, speaks to the audience as the presiding officer during a promotion ceremony for Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton from the rank of colonel to brigadier general during a ceremony at the Division of Military and Naval Affairs, Latham, N.Y., May 1, 2026. Lefton, commanding general of the 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard, was joined by family, fellow service members and friends to celebrate this milestone in Lefton’s career. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)