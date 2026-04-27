NY Army Guard’s 53rd Troop Command leader gets brigadier general’s star

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Giamberdino and Sgt. Maj. Gregory Martin unfurl the personal one-star general officer flag for Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton as Lefton is promoted from the rank of colonel to brigadier general during a ceremony at the Division of Military and Naval Affairs, Latham, N.Y., May 1, 2026. The presiding officer was Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York. Lefton, commanding general of the 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard, was joined by family, fellow service members and friends to celebrate this milestone in Lefton’s career. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn) see less | View Image Page

LATHAM, New York --Niskayuna resident Jason Lefton, the Commander of the New York Army National Guard’s 53rd Troop Command, was promoted to brigadier general during a Friday, May 1 ceremony at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham.

Lefton, a veteran of two deployments to Iraq—in 2004 and 2008—has led the 5,050 Soldiers of the 53rd Troop Command since January.

Lefton is an Army aviator with over 2,200 flying hours with the UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters, and C-12 transport airplane.

He previously served as the commander of the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade and the 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment.

Prior to taking over the 53rd Troop Command, Lefton had been a full-time National Guard officer, serving as the State Army Aviation Officer. He now serves as a traditional part-time National Guard officer.

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, praised Lefton as a highly competent officer.

Very few officers rise to the rank of General, Shields said. In the 12,000-Soldier New York Army National Guard there are 1,135 officers, but only three brigadier general officers, he pointed out.

“The pyramid gets very small, very rapidly,” Shields said.

He charged Lefton to always take care of the Soldiers in his command.

"We can talk until we are blue in the face, but without the support and commitment of our people, we are powerless," Shields said. "Always remember that our job is to think strategically and to ensure our most valuable asset—our people—are always our highest priority".

In his remarks Lefton said he is proud to serve as the commander of the 53rd Troop Command.

The command includes combat support and combat service support units located across New York.

Lefton thanked those who he has worked for and with throughout his career for their support and the things he learned from them. This kind of teamwork, he emphasized, is vital.

"I loved flying all those airframes, but I was also blessed with excellent maintainers who always ensured operations and that everything was safe," Lefton said.

He emphasized that the new rank belongs to his support system as much as himself.

"This promotion isn't just for me. It's all of us," Lefton said. "Our whole family, the stars are ours".

He also thanked his wife Heather and his sons Mack and Seth for their support of his career, who were in attendance along with his mother, Lisa, sister, Shannon, and other family.

Lefton’s father, Barry Lefton, a retired Navy Petty officer, his brother Army National Guard Lt. Col. Aaron Lefton, his brother Scott Lefton, a retired Army Major, and his brother Travis Lefton, a Navy veteran, were also present.

During the ceremony, Command Sergeant Major Anthony Giamberdino and Sergeant Major Gregory Martin unfurled Lefton’s personal one-star general officer flag.

The red flag with a single white star signifies the general’s authority and will be displayed at official military functions he attends.

Lefton’s 30-year military career began in 1996, when he earned his commission from the Marion Military Institute. He initially served as a field artillery officer with the 1st Battalion, 156th Field Artillery before transitioning to Army aviation in 2000.

Lefton is a veteran of four overseas deployments, serving in Bosnia in 2002, Iraq in 2004 and 2008, and Kuwait in 2013. While in command of the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation he led disaster response efforts following Hurricanes Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico.

In his civilian life, Lefton serves as the director of Real Property and Facilities Management for the New York State Office of General Services, better known as OGS.

OGS Commissioner Jeanette Moy was also present at the promotion ceremony.

Lefton is a graduate of the U.S. Army War College and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, and a Bachelor of Arts in Rhetoric and Communication from SUNY, Albany.

His awards include the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Star Medals, four Meritorious Service Medals, the Iraq Campaign Medal with three service stars, the Combat Action Badge, and the Air Assault Badge.