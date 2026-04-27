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    NYNG Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton promotion ceremony [Image 4 of 10]

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    NYNG Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton promotion ceremony

    LATHAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton’s wife Heather places a star on his epaulettes that signify Lefton’s new rank as he is promoted from the rank of colonel to brigadier general during a ceremony at the Division of Military and Naval Affairs, Latham, N.Y., May 1, 2026. The presiding officer was Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York. Lefton, commanding general of the 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard, was joined by family, fellow service members and friends to celebrate this milestone in Lefton’s career. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 19:27
    Photo ID: 9661078
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-RV314-1046
    Resolution: 4363x2908
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: LATHAM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NYNG Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton promotion ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NYNG Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton promotion ceremony
    NYNG Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton promotion ceremony
    NYNG Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton promotion ceremony
    NYNG Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton promotion ceremony
    NYNG Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton promotion ceremony
    NYNG Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton promotion ceremony
    NYNG Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton promotion ceremony
    NYNG Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton promotion ceremony
    NYNG Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton promotion ceremony
    NYNG Brig. Gen. Jason Lefton promotion ceremony

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    NY Army Guard’s 53rd Troop Command leader gets brigadier general’s star

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    brigadier general
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    53rd Troop Command
    promotion
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