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    Centennial Alliance 2026 Final Formation [Image 3 of 4]

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    Centennial Alliance 2026 Final Formation

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Barbara Pendl 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 final formation, Jericho Readiness Center, Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt., April 23, 2026. Center of lead element, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Henry “Hank” Harder Jr., the adjutant general, Vermont National Guard. Senior leaders from left, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Moulton, Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Myers, Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, Lt. Col. Austin Barber, 1st Sgt. George Thomson, and Col. Jacob Roy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Barb Pendl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 12:01
    Photo ID: 9659956
    VIRIN: 260523-A-BA489-1003
    Resolution: 2400x1435
    Size: 951.68 KB
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Centennial Alliance 2026 Final Formation [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Centennial Alliance 2026 Final Formation
    Centennial Alliance 2026 Final Formation
    Centennial Alliance 2026 Final Formation
    Centennial Alliance 2026 Final Formation

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    Massachusetts National Guard
    Vermont Army National Guard
    Vermont National Guard
    #CentennialAlliance26

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