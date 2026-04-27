Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Barbara Pendl | U.S. Army Soldiers of the Medical Detachment, or MEDDET, Garrison Support Command, Vermont Army National Guard, conduct a simulated casualty evacuation at Range 6-3 during Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026, Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt., April 22, 2026. U.S. Army Pfc. Sheila Watson, 181st Engineer Construction Company, Massachusetts Army National Guard, practices using a radio under the guidance of MEDDET’s experienced, non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Barb Pendl) see less | View Image Page

Engineers Build the Future While Honoring the Past at Centennial Alliance 2026

Story by Sgt. 1st Class Barbara Pendl

Ethan Allen Firing Range, Vt. — Marking a century of military training and innovation, leaders of the Vermont Army National Guard and Ethan Allen Firing Range, directed an ambitious effort to blend history, modernization, and hands-on engineer training through Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Austin Barber, Headquarters, Headquarters Company, Garrison Support Command, Vermont Army National Guard, described the purpose behind the event as both practical and symbolic, “Centennial Alliance is a joint, regional training exercise celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ethan Allen Firing Range originally established in 1926.”

After World War 1, the United States Army pursued widespread sales of its real estate holdings. Established in 1892, Fort Ethan Allen in Essex and Colchester, VT, was identified for closure. Artillery capability had become more important than maintaining horse-mounted cavalries of previous eras.

In 1923, leaders proposed a new training area to save Fort Ethan Allen from extinction. The Vermont National Guard needed practice space and the Army’s First Corps had no adequate artillery range. The section of the 7th Artillery, assigned to Fort Ethan Allen, also lacked the acreage required to fire their weapons.

Local business and political leaders rallied support for a proposal to establish a more permanent training facility. In 1926, the President of the United States authorized final purchase of land identified as suitable for the proposed training area. By 1930, the new installation officially became the Fort Ethan Allen Artillery Range.

The first, large-scale training maneuver in 1931 saw nearly 2000 Soldiers of the U.S. Army First Corps arrive for training from all over New England. The exercises included three airplanes from Mitchell Field, New York and a chemical warfare demonstration. *

This April, Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 recognized EAFR’s beginnings with a unique fusion of construction, collaboration, and combat readiness training for aims greater than the sum of its physical parts.

Barber emphasized teamwork as a cornerstone of the effort, “It’s an opportunity for engineer units to get together, build esprit de corps and camaraderie while working on construction projects, improving infrastructure, and developing our training areas.”

Across the installation, that mission translated into visible, tangible results.

Horizontal construction teams focused on mobility improvements essential to training operations. U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin Lyons, 181st Engineer Horizontal Construction Company, Massachusetts Army National Guard, described the coordinated effort. “We’re at the West Hill Road training site…doing roadway improvement,” Lyons said. “We have a grader that is setting the grade of the road…and a roller that’s compacting the material.” He emphasized the operational impact of their work, “Our main focus is to enhance the movement of company and battalion size elements.” Reflecting on the opportunity, he added, “It was an honor to be here.”

Junior Soldiers echoed that sense of purpose. U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Valter Brito, also with the 181st EHCC, highlighted teamwork and mission focus. “We make the way for our unit to get where it needs to be,” Brito said. “Teamwork—you want to work together to get our mission done.”

Vertical construction efforts included complex structural builds. U.S. Army Pfc. Jonathan Caceres, 181st Engineer Vertical Construction Company, Massachusetts Army National Guard, described progress on a major project. “Today we’re building up CMU walls to get ready for our framing,” Caceres said. “It’s great training… and it’s just a great thing to be helping our fellow Vermont Guard.” CMUs are the concrete masonry units assembled to construct block walls.

Leaders overseeing projects emphasized both technical execution and training value. U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Dominic Bettinelli, 181st EVCC, detailed the layered construction process at the Multipurpose Machine Gun, or MPMG, Range 6-6, “We’ll be adding in smaller walls…drilling in anchors…and then backfill with gravel,” Bettinelli said, noting the multi-day coordination required.

Other improvements focused on troop sustainment and site functionality. U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Shelby Castaneda, 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, described efforts to enhance bivouac areas and drainage systems. “We’re just doing a little bit of a site improvement,” Castaneda said. “We were also installing culverts because drainage is a pretty big issue in this area.” He added that proper grading and water flow are critical to maintaining long-term stability.

Near the Jericho Readiness Center, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brima Massaquoi, 181st EVCC, described a project to address problems with wildlife, “Today what we’re doing is finishing a concrete pad [on] which they’re going to be putting a trash compactor,” Massaquoi adds, “That compactor is being placed to deter the bears in this area from being able to get at the trash and creating a huge mess.”

Massaquoi also explained the technical precision behind the time-sensitive work, “So right now…they’re doing what’s called screeding,” he said. “Screeding allows you to actually level off the concrete.” He added that the finishing process requires multiple steps and patience as the concrete cures.

For vertical construction engineers, projects offer critical hands-on training. Massaquoi noted, “This is actually a great project for us…it allows us to put our skills to the test… especially for a lot of Soldiers who don’t practice these skills on the outside.”

Beyond engineering tasks, units incorporated tactical training to maintain overall readiness. U.S. Army Capt. Brandon Lambert, 379th ECC, explained, “Although we’re primarily engineers, we’re still Army Soldiers at heart.” He says that his teams used simulation rounds during force-on-force training to reinforce battlefield fundamentals.

Safety remained a constant priority throughout force-on-force activities. U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Rafael Fahmy, 379th ECC, served as a range safety officer and explained his goal, “Everybody has to understand their part to make sure that nobody gets injured.”

Assigned medical personnel also ensured Soldier safety. U.S. Army Sgt. Destiny Charlebois, Medical Detachment, 186th Brigade Support Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, reinforced the importance of on-site medical care, “It’s best to respond when you’re right there versus waiting for EMS.” The three-letter acronym standing for emergency medical services.

For junior medics, the training proved invaluable. U.S. Army Pfc. Sheila Watson, a combat medic supporting the 181st ECC, described applying skills in real scenarios. “I had a patient that had a [simulated] crush injury and I had to assess them real quick,” Watson said, emphasizing the importance of hands-on repetition.

The scale of Centennial Alliance 2026 is reflected in measurable outcomes.

Commander’s update briefings highlighted more than $1 million in completed construction, 5,000 tons of material moved, 1,300 concrete masonry blocks laid, and miles of roads and training areas improved. The exercise also trained 265 personnel in military occupational specialty-specific tasks while achieving a 92% operational readiness rate across the vehicular fleet.

Besides hosting task force command elements, the VTARNG’s Garrison Support Command, oversaw range operations, maintenance, and sustainment operations throughout the exercise. Medic, Charlebois underscored the broader impact of the exercise. “We’re on schedule and on task to save the Vermont National Guard and taxpayers millions of dollars.”

Organized esprit de corps activities—including a culinary challenge, museum visit, and time at the Army Mountain Warfare School’s climbing facility—further strengthened relationships across units.

An official closing ceremony recognized top Soldiers and contributors of the exercise. Senior leaders including, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, Col. Jacob Roy, Command Sgt. Majors Raymond Myers and Brian Moulton attended the event.

The Adjutant General of Vermont, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Henry “Hank” Harder Jr., offered remarks and commended Soldiers for their performance. He also offered special recognition to U.S Army Staff Sgt. Kathleen Thompson who performed the, “Star-Spangled Banner,” a cappella.

Reflecting on the centennial milestone, Barber emphasized the lasting significance of the effort, “When people look back at Centennial Alliance 2026, I want them to think, ‘I was there for that!’”

At core, the exercise embodied the enduring spirit of the U.S. Army National Guard’s engineer corps which Barber summed up simply as: “Essayons…let us try.”

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*Information Source: “History of the Ethan Allen Firing Range,” University of Vermont, eafrhistory003.pdf