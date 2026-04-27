Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 final formation, Jericho Readiness Center, Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt., April 23, 2026. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Austin Barber and U.S. Army 1st Sgt. George Thomson, Headquarters, Headquarters Company, Garrison Support Command, lead the assembled troops. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Barb Pendl)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9659943
|VIRIN:
|260523-A-BA489-1001
|Resolution:
|2400x1597
|Size:
|954.92 KB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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