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Task Force Centennial Alliance 2026 final formation, Jericho Readiness Center, Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt., April 23, 2026. Center of lead element, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Henry “Hank” Harder Jr., the adjutant general, Vermont National Guard. Senior leaders from left, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Moulton, Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Myers, Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, Lt. Col. Austin Barber, 1st Sgt. George Thomson, and Col. Jacob Roy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Barb Pendl)