U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, off-load cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 40th Airlift squadron, 317th Airlift Wing, for maritime key terrain security operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Batan, Batanes Islands, Philippines, April 26, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 23:16
|Photo ID:
|9658726
|VIRIN:
|260426-M-DT244-1119
|Resolution:
|7782x5191
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|BATAN, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT insert into Batanes island chain for MKTSO-N [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.