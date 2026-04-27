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    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT insert into Batanes island chain for MKTSO-N [Image 7 of 8]

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    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT insert into Batanes island chain for MKTSO-N

    BATAN, PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, off-load an ultra-light terrain vehicle from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 40th Airlift squadron, 317th Airlift Wing, for maritime key terrain security operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Batan, Batanes Islands, Philippines, April 26, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 23:16
    Photo ID: 9658725
    VIRIN: 260426-M-DT244-1111
    Resolution: 6954x4638
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: BATAN, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT insert into Batanes island chain for MKTSO-N [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT insert into Batanes island chain for MKTSO-N
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT insert into Batanes island chain for MKTSO-N
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT insert into Batanes island chain for MKTSO-N
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT insert into Batanes island chain for MKTSO-N
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT insert into Batanes island chain for MKTSO-N
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT insert into Batanes island chain for MKTSO-N
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT insert into Batanes island chain for MKTSO-N
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT insert into Batanes island chain for MKTSO-N

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