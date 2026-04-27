Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT insert into Batanes island chain for MKTSO-N

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U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, load weapon systems and equipment onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 40th Airlift squadron, 317th Airlift Wing prior to inserting into the Batanes island chain for maritime key terrain security operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, April 26, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)