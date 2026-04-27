Philippine marines with 68th Marine Company, Force Reconnaissance Group, prepare to insert into the Batanes island chain for maritime key terrain security operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, April 26, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 23:17
|Photo ID:
|9658722
|VIRIN:
|260426-M-DT244-1054
|Resolution:
|7695x5132
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|BATAN, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT insert into Batanes island chain for MKTSO-N [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.