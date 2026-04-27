Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT insert into Batanes island chain for MKTSO-N

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine marines with 68th Marine Company, Force Reconnaissance Group, prepare to insert into the Batanes island chain for maritime key terrain security operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, April 26, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)