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Yorktown, Va. (May 1, 2026) A VH-60S “Gold Top” assigned to the U.S. Army’s 12th Aviation Battalion, touches down at Landing Zone Mason onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown carrying the Honorable Michael P. Duffey, Under Secretary of War for Acquisition & Sustainment and his staffers. The USD A&S visited the installation to receive an overview of planned and ongoing infrastructure upgrades at NWS Yorktown’s R-3 weapons pier; along with site visits to Naval Munitions Command Atlantic’s P-169 weapons magazine complex and Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) facility. His visit also included an industry roundtable with several defense companies in Williamsburg, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Culinary Specialist Second Class Maria Lorenzo/Released).