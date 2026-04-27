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Yorktown, Va. (May 1, 2026) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, greets the Honorable Michael P. Duffey at Landing Zone Mason during his visit to the installation. The USD A&S visited the installation to receive an overview of planned and ongoing infrastructure upgrades at NWS Yorktown’s R-3 weapons pier; along with site visits to Naval Munitions Command Atlantic’s P-169 weapons magazine complex and Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) facility. His visit also included an industry roundtable with several defense companies in Williamsburg, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Culinary Specialist Second Class Maria Lorenzo/Released).