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    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition & Sustainment [Image 9 of 11]

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    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition &amp; Sustainment

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (May 1, 2026) The Honorable Michael P. Duffey, Under Secretary of War for Acquisition & Sustainment (USD A&S) converses with personnel assigned to Navy Munitions Command Atlantic during a visit to Naval Weapons Station Norfolk. The USD A&S visited the installation to receive an overview of planned and ongoing infrastructure upgrades at NWS Yorktown’s R-3 weapons pier; along with site visits to Naval Munitions Command Atlantic’s P-169 weapons magazine complex and Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) facility. His visit also included an industry roundtable with several defense companies in Williamsburg, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Culinary Specialist Second Class Maria Lorenzo/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 21:53
    Photo ID: 9658651
    VIRIN: 260502-D-N0247-6369
    Resolution: 1167x929
    Size: 244.25 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition &amp; Sustainment
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition &amp; Sustainment
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition &amp; Sustainment
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition &amp; Sustainment
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition &amp; Sustainment
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition &amp; Sustainment
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition &amp; Sustainment
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition &amp; Sustainment
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition &amp; Sustainment
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition &amp; Sustainment
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown hosts the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition &amp; Sustainment

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    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Distinguished Visit
    Navy Munitions Command Atlantic

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