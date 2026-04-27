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Yorktown, Va. (May 1, 2026) The Honorable Michael P. Duffey, Under Secretary of War for Acquisition & Sustainment (USD A&S) converses with personnel assigned to Navy Munitions Command Atlantic during a visit to Naval Weapons Station Norfolk. The USD A&S visited the installation to receive an overview of planned and ongoing infrastructure upgrades at NWS Yorktown’s R-3 weapons pier; along with site visits to Naval Munitions Command Atlantic’s P-169 weapons magazine complex and Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) facility. His visit also included an industry roundtable with several defense companies in Williamsburg, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Culinary Specialist Second Class Maria Lorenzo/Released).