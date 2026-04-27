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Yorktown, Va. (May 1, 2026) Glenn Norton, Executive Director of Naval Munitions Command Atlantic, provides an overview of capabilities and infrastructure during a visit by the Honorable Michael P. Duffey, Under Secretary of War for Acquisition & Sustainment to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The USD A&S visited the installation to receive an overview of planned and ongoing infrastructure upgrades at NWS Yorktown’s R-3 weapons pier; along with site visits to Naval Munitions Command Atlantic’s P-169 weapons magazine complex and Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) facility. His visit also included an industry roundtable with several defense companies in Williamsburg, Virginia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Culinary Specialist Second Class Maria Lorenzo/Released).