Randy Ball, aerial performer, performs a high-speed fly-by in a MiG-17F at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, during The Great Texas Airshow May 2, 2026. Ball is just one of many aerial and ground performers that participated in the air show to accompany static displays, educational booths, vendors and kids’ zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by MSgt Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9657986
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-IZ285-1057
|Resolution:
|5380x3587
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.