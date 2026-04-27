The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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Randy Ball, aerial performer, performs a high-speed fly-by in a MiG-17F at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, during The Great Texas Airshow May 2, 2026. Ball is just one of many aerial and ground performers that participated in the air show to accompany static displays, educational booths, vendors and kids’ zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by MSgt Corban Lundborg)