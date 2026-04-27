U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander, maneuvers his F-22A Raptor while performing at The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. Le Tourneau performs precision aerial movements to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's premier 5th generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by MSgt Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 15:24
|Photo ID:
|9657961
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-IZ285-1017
|Resolution:
|5646x3764
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.