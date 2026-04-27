The Great Texas Airshow 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bruce “Doc” Winter, Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation P-51 Mustang pilot, flies in formation with Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander, while performing a Heritage Flight at The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. Heritage Flights are flown to honor the sacrifices of past and present service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by MSgt Corban Lundborg)