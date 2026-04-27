Bruce “Doc” Winter, Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation P-51 Mustang pilot, flies in formation with Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander, while performing a Heritage Flight at The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. Heritage Flights are flown to honor the sacrifices of past and present service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by MSgt Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 15:24
|Photo ID:
|9657966
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-IZ285-1018
|Resolution:
|7811x5207
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.