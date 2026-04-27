A pilot with the Commemorative Air Force’s Pearl Harbor reenactment team, TORA! TORA! TORA!, maneuvers an aircraft on the flightline at The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, May 2, 2026. The team pays tribute to aviation history with World War II era aircraft and coordinated pyrotechnics. (U.S. Air Force photo by MSgt Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 15:24
|Photo ID:
|9657968
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-IZ285-1021
|Resolution:
|8153x5435
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.