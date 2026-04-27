Col. Wade Mueller Retirement Ceremony

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U.S. Air National Guard Col. Wade Mueller, 155th Air Refueling Wing Deputy Commander sits before his audience of family and distinguished guests during his retirement ceremony, May 2, 2026, at Nebraska National Guard air base, Lincoln, Nebraska. Mueller's career spanning over 30 years was celebrated by the 155th ARW during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt Kevin Leahy)