U.S. Air National Guard Col. Wade Mueller, 155th Air Refueling Wing Deputy Commander sits before his audience of family and distinguished guests during his retirement ceremony, May 2, 2026, at Nebraska National Guard air base, Lincoln, Nebraska. Mueller's career spanning over 30 years was celebrated by the 155th ARW during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt Kevin Leahy)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9657954
|VIRIN:
|260502-Z-SL093-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.4 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Wade Mueller Retirement Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Kevin Leahy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.