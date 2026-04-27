Col. Wade Mueller Retirement Ceremony

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U.S. Air National Guard Col. Wade Mueller, 155th Air Refueling Wing Deputy Commander speaks to the audience during his retirement ceremony, May 2, 2026, at Nebraska National Guard air base, Lincoln, Nebraska. Mueller reflected on his career spanning 23 years of active duty and his most recent eight years in the Nebraska Air National Guard serving the 155th ARW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt Kevin Leahy)