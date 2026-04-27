U.S. Air National Guard Col. Wade Mueller, 155th Air Refueling Wing Deputy Commander speaks to the audience during his retirement ceremony, May 2, 2026, at Nebraska National Guard air base, Lincoln, Nebraska. Mueller reflected on his career spanning 23 years of active duty and his most recent eight years in the Nebraska Air National Guard serving the 155th ARW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt Kevin Leahy)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9657953
|VIRIN:
|260502-Z-SL093-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Wade Mueller Retirement Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Kevin Leahy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.