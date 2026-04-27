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    Col. Wade Mueller Retirement Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

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    Col. Wade Mueller Retirement Ceremony

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Leahy 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. Wade Mueller, 155th Air Refueling Wing Deputy Commander speaks to the audience during his retirement ceremony, May 2, 2026, at Nebraska National Guard air base, Lincoln, Nebraska. Mueller reflected on his career spanning 23 years of active duty and his most recent eight years in the Nebraska Air National Guard serving the 155th ARW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt Kevin Leahy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 15:03
    Photo ID: 9657953
    VIRIN: 260502-Z-SL093-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Wade Mueller Retirement Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Kevin Leahy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Col. Wade Mueller Retirement Ceremony
    Col. Wade Mueller Retirement Ceremony
    Col. Wade Mueller Retirement Ceremony
    Col. Wade Mueller Retirement Ceremony
    Col. Wade Mueller Retirement Ceremony
    Col. Wade Mueller Retirement Ceremony
    Col. Wade Mueller Retirement Ceremony

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    155th Air Refueling Wing
    155 ARW
    Ceremony
    National Guard
    Retirement
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