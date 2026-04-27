Col. Wade Mueller Retirement Ceremony

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U.S. Air National Guard Col. Christopher Hesse, 155th Air Refueling Wing Commander (left) presents Mrs. Shelby Mueller a certificate of appreciation during her husband Col. Wade Mueller's retirement ceremony, May 2, 2026, at Nebraska National Guard air base, Lincoln, Nebraska. Hesse presented this certificate to Shelby for her strength, sacrifice, and unwavering support throughout Col. Mueller's military career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt Kevin Leahy)