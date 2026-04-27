Col. Wade Mueller Retirement Ceremony

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U.S. Air National Guard Col. Wade Mueller, 155th Air Refueling Wing Deputy Commander (right) salutes Col. Christopher Hesse, 155th ARW Commander after receiving the Legion of Merit during his retirement ceremony, May 2, 2026, at Nebraska National Guard air base, Lincoln, Nebraska. The award recognizes Mueller's excellence in leadership as the 155th Air Refueling Wing Deputy Commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt Kevin Leahy)