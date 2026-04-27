U.S. Air National Guard Col. Wade Mueller, 155th Air Refueling Wing Deputy Commander (right) salutes Col. Christopher Hesse, 155th ARW Commander after receiving the Legion of Merit during his retirement ceremony, May 2, 2026, at Nebraska National Guard air base, Lincoln, Nebraska. The award recognizes Mueller's excellence in leadership as the 155th Air Refueling Wing Deputy Commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt Kevin Leahy)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9657952
|VIRIN:
|260502-Z-SL093-1013
|Resolution:
|4605x3644
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Wade Mueller Retirement Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Kevin Leahy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.